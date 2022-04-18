×
Olivia Culpo Puts an Edgy Twist on Western Style in Crochet Top, Micro Mini Skirt & Boots at ZOEasis Party During Coachella

By Tara Larson
The Zoe Report presents ZOEasis in the Desert 2022
Olivia Culpo’s latest festival look included a touch of grunge.

The influencer attended the Revolve Festival on Sunday in La Quinta, Calif., as stars flocked to the nearby Coachella Music Festival. Culpo wore a black high-neck cropped tank top and a bright green mini skirt with a small slit. She also wore an orange crossbody purse with gold hardware and further accessorized with a stack of colorful woven bracelets.

Culpo at Revolve Festival on April 17.
Culpo at Revolve Festival on April 17.
Culpo added edgy boots to her look. She wore a a pair of black lace-up combat boots with a worn effect. The footwear also featured a chunky platform sole that added a bit of height to her frame.

A closer look at Culpo's boots.
A closer look at Culpo’s boots.

Revolve’s namesake Revolve Festival returned to California to host 2,000 guests in a musical celebration. Co-launched with h.Wood Group, the event included performances by Ty Dolla $ign, Jack Harlow, Bia and Iann Dior, plus a special guest appearance by Willow Smith.

Rachel Zoe and Olivia Culpo
Rachel Zoe and Olivia Culpo at ZOEasis on April 16, 2022 in La Quinta, Calif.
Culpo also attended The Zoe Report’s ZOEasis Coachella event on the same day. To Rachel Zoe’s party, Culpo wore a more daring look with a similar concept as her Revolve outfit. She wore a white crochet bra top with a black leather low-rise mini skirt with stitching and zipper details. She also wore a pair of black leather thigh-high heeled boots with a pointed toe. Culpo topped it off with a black cowboy hat.

Olivia Culpo at ZOEasis on April 16, 2022 in La Quinta, Calif.
Olivia Culpo at ZOEasis on April 16, 2022 in La Quinta, Calif.
Detail of Olivia Culpo's boots at ZOEasis on April 16, 2022 in La Quinta, Calif.
Detail of Olivia Culpo’s boots at ZOEasis on April 16, 2022 in La Quinta, Calif.
