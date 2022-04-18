Olivia Culpo Puts an Edgy Twist on Western Style in Crochet Top, Micro Mini Skirt & Boots at ZOEasis Party During Coachella

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Culpo’s latest festival look included a touch of grunge.

The influencer attended the Revolve Festival on Sunday in La Quinta, Calif., as stars flocked to the nearby Coachella Music Festival. Culpo wore a black high-neck cropped tank top and a bright green mini skirt with a small slit. She also wore an orange crossbody purse with gold hardware and further accessorized with a stack of colorful woven bracelets.

Culpo at Revolve Festival on April 17. CREDIT: MEGA

Culpo added edgy boots to her look. She wore a a pair of black lace-up combat boots with a worn effect. The footwear also featured a chunky platform sole that added a bit of height to her frame.

A closer look at Culpo’s boots.

Revolve’s namesake Revolve Festival returned to California to host 2,000 guests in a musical celebration. Co-launched with h.Wood Group, the event included performances by Ty Dolla $ign, Jack Harlow, Bia and Iann Dior, plus a special guest appearance by Willow Smith.

Rachel Zoe and Olivia Culpo at ZOEasis on April 16, 2022 in La Quinta, Calif. CREDIT: Shutterstock for BDG

Culpo also attended The Zoe Report’s ZOEasis Coachella event on the same day. To Rachel Zoe’s party, Culpo wore a more daring look with a similar concept as her Revolve outfit. She wore a white crochet bra top with a black leather low-rise mini skirt with stitching and zipper details. She also wore a pair of black leather thigh-high heeled boots with a pointed toe. Culpo topped it off with a black cowboy hat.

Olivia Culpo at ZOEasis on April 16, 2022 in La Quinta, Calif. CREDIT: Shutterstock for BDG

Detail of Olivia Culpo’s boots at ZOEasis on April 16, 2022 in La Quinta, Calif. CREDIT: Shutterstock for BDG

See more of Culpo’s best street style moments here.

Add an edgy look to your closet with these lace-up boots.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Michael Michael Kors Bryce Platform Combat Boot, $180

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Emmshu Deisi Riding Boot, $90

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: Dr. Martens Jadon III, $200