Olivia Culpo Feels the Tropical Heat in Sunset Bodysuit, Denim Short Shorts and Flashy Bow Pumps in Los Cabos

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Olivia Culpo gives a lesson in relaxing in style.

The socialite posted a photoset on Instagram today that showed the model vacationing in Los Cabos, Mexico, at the Waldorf Astoria Cabo while wearing a look that was as festive as it was relaxing. For the ensemble, Culpo donned a multicolored patterned top from Miaou paired with denim cutoff shorts that perfectly matched the tropical vibe of Cabos. She pulled her tresses into a clean yet loose bun that sealed the deal on the moment.

When it came down to the shoes, Culpo opted for a pair of bright orange pumps from Mach & Mach that were embellished and adorned with glittery bows and ankle straps. The shoes also featured an orange strap that helped to unify the design. The shoe is available in limited sizes at farfetch.com.

Culpo’s signature sartorial aesthetic relies on clothing that feels modern and fashion-forward with a flirty, girly twist. Riddled through her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing flowy dresses, complex leatherwear, effective activewear, intricate lingerie and slouchy sweaters that all showcase her keen eye for fit. For shoes, she typically slips her feet into silhouettes like pumps, sandals, boots and sneakers that all-round out her outfits when juxtaposed.

When the time comes for Culpo to grace a red carpet, she dons designs from brands such as Julien Macdonald, Ralph & Russo and Retrofête. She has also starred in campaigns for fashion brands like Rampage and Express.

Click through the gallery to see Culpo’s best street style moments.

Pop on a pair of orange pumps and step into your flair.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Christian Louboutin Iriza Patent Leather pumps, $775.

CREDIT: Target

To Buy: Women’s Gemma Pointed Toe Heels, $17 (was $29).

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Nine West Tatiana Pointy Toe Pump, $84.