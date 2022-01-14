Olivia Culpo Asked to Cover Up ‘Inappropriate’ Bra Top Before American Airlines Flight

Olivia Culpo was nearly booted from her flight due to a wardrobe choice.

The model shared on her Instagram Stories what her sister Aurora detailed about the experience. In the videos, Olivia, Aurora and Olivia’s boyfriend, NFL player Christian McCaffrey, were at the airport waiting to board their flight to Cabo, Mexico. In the clips, Aurora said that Olivia was asked by American Airlines staff to put a blouse over her bra top, otherwise, she couldn’t get on the plane.

Olivia Culpo’s outfit that she was asked to cover, including a bra top, biker shorts and a cardigan. CREDIT: Courtesy of @oliviaculpo

Olivia was wearing a black bra top, black high-waisted biker shorts and a long black duster cardigan, all from Naked Cashmere. She added a gray hoodie over the bra top to comply with the airline.

Olivia adding a sweatshirt to her outfit. CREDIT: Courtesy of @oliviaculpo

Olivia took the request calmly, re-posting her sister’s stories to her own Instagram account alongside caption, “Leave it to Aurora to cause a scene. Hide me.”

Olivia finished off her casual look with a pair of black puffy slide sandals that were barely visible in the videos posted to social media. Comfy slides with thick straps, insoles and soles have been trending this year, particularly in lieu of the “work from home” culture that began in 2020. In addition to Culpo, slide styles by Both, Ugg and Good American have also been worn by Chrissy Teigen, Vanessa Hudgens and Lori Harvey in recent weeks.

When it comes to footwear, Culpo has an affinity for sneakers, pumps, sandals and boots from labels like Vince Camuto, Jacquemus and Bottega Veneta that all have to finish off her bold attire. And those times when Culpo decides to grace a red carpet, she opts for stunning styles from brands like Ralph & Russo, Dior, Alberta Ferretti and Aadnevik.

