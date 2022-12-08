Octavia Spencer Elevates Peplum Dress With Wild Animal Print Sandals at Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony

Octavia Spencer celebrated a major milestone moment in her career today in Hollywood, Calif. The “Hidden Figures” actress attended her very own Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony, posing gleefully beside her spot on the famous strip stood beside fellow actors Will Farrell, Viola Davis, and Allison Janney among others.

Octavia Spencer attends the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Octavia Spencer on Dec. 8, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Spencer wore an all-black ensemble. The Academy Award-winner opted for a peplum dress featuring a short-sleeve top, flared detailing on the waist and a pencil skirt on the bottom. The actress added crystalized dangling earrings and a practical Apple watch with a silver band and gold detailing to complete her outfit.

Octavia Spencer, Will Ferrell, and Allison Janney attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Octavia Spencer on Dec. 8, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Contrasting her all-black ensemble, Spencer styled wild leopard print sandal heels with round toes and thick straps crossing over the top of the singer’s feet and around her ankles that secured the shoes in place.

A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.

Octavia Spencer attends the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Octavia Spencer on Dec. 8, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Spencer is the recipient of several accolades, including an Academy Award, Critics’ Choice Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, and a British Academy Film Award. The thespian has been in many award-winning movies like “The Help” and “The Shape of Water” among others.

