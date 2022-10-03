North West Hits High Notes Singing With Choir at Yeezy Season 9 Fashion Show In Oversized Clothing & Invisible Shoes

North West made an appearance at the Yeezy Season 9 show today when Kanye West took over Paris Fashion Week by debuting the Yeezy SZN 9 collection.

North was spotted amongst a children’s choir at the presentation. The eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West was dressed in oversized clothing. The 9-year-old wore a loose-fitting knee-length black top with baggy charcoal denim jeans. North’s hair was styled in large knotless braids and she accessorized with a long silver necklace.

North West attends the Yeezy SZN 9 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022.

The angles shot during filming obstructed much of the views of North’s footwear, but it would be no surprise if the budding fashionista completed her look with a shoe style of her father’s design, Balenciaga or a stylish pair of combat boots.

Kanye West confirmed that he would be debuting a new Yeezy SZN 9 collection for his brand during Paris Fashion Week one day before the event after hinting its unveiling one month earlier. The show today is the first since the brand introduced the Season 8 fall collection in 2020. Yeezy’s comeback happens a month after Ye said in an interview with Bloomberg that it was time for him to “go it alone” and cut ties from the corporate entities linked to his Yeezy brand, namely Adidas and Gap.

Paris Fashion Week takes place from Sept. 26-Oct. 4, providing the final Week of the Spring 2023 fashion season after New York, London and Milan. The 10-day-long event features an array of runway shows and presentations from top luxury brands, including Dior, Valentino, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton, Giambattista Valli and Chanel. The occasion also serves as a platform for independent brands, including Calvin Luo, Vaquera, Koche, Undercover and Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The event will notably host the first Issey Miyake fashion show since the late designer’s passing in August.