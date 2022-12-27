North West Sings a Duet With Sia in Sparkling Pants & Peep-Toe Heels at Kardashian-Jenner’s Christmas Eve Party

North West stole the show on Christmas Eve. The daughter of Kim Kardashian performed a duet with Sia during her family’s annual Christmas Eve party, held at Kourtney Kardashian’s house in Los Angeles.

At the lavish party, the 9-year-old and Sia shared the vocals while singing “Snowman” inside a life-sized gift box. North’s proud mom shared videos on her Instagram story of her daughter enjoying her time in the spotlight with a microphone in hand, singing next to Sia.

For the holiday soiree, North went with a festive look. She donned a gray sequin set. She wore a sparkly button-down long-sleeve top with matching flare pants. North added a large silver chain choker plus a silver pendant necklace for her accessories.

North completed her look with a pair of peep-toe heels. Her shoes featured a silver sequin material over the toes with a black thin heel, reaching at least 2 inches.

While she’s starting to style heels, North’s shoe style is often sporty and comfortable. She is known for often wearing chunky Yeezy sneakers, including custom designs, as well as fluffy slide sandals by children’s brands including Akid. However, in recent months, she’s also adopted an edgy aesthetic, wearing styles like leather combat boots and Balenciaga’s nameplate platform Crocs clogs.

The Kardashians’ Christmas Eve party was truly a family affair. Held annually, the 2022 event was attended by the full Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner and North’s sibling; Chicago, Saint and Psalm West.

