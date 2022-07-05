North West Gives Ultimate Cool Girl Vibes In Oversized Varsity Jacket & Platform Crocs For Balenciaga Shopping Date With Kim Kardashian

North West is making her way to fashion icon status and her latest look proves it. The 9-year-old star looked super fly while shopping at the Balenciaga store with her mother Kim Kardashian today. The duo made a bold statement as they strut through the streets and made their way into the building.

North was the ultimate cool girl for the retail therapy outing in a two-toned blue varsity jacket. The oversized outerwear was complete with a black round collar, baggy sleeves and wide hemline. She paired the standout number with a black top and loose fitting pants. She accessorized the street style attire with blue square sunglasses, a silver choker necklace, midi rings and a small handbag.

Kim Kardashian and North West shopping at Balenciaga in Paris on July 5, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

When it came down to footwear, the budding fashionista boosted her height with a set of Balenciaga x Crocs clogs. As part of Balenciaga’s Spring 2022 collection, the chunky black rubber clogs featured rounded toes and perforated uppers with ridged platform soles. Completing the set were silver nail head-shaped accents and nameplates embossed with “Balenciaga” lettering for a grungy edge.

Kim Kardashian and North West spotted shopping at Balenciaga in Paris on July 5, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

It is no surprise that North would opt for a style from Balenciaga, her mother often steps out in silhouettes from the luxury fashion house. The shapewear mogul pulled out a striking piece and signature staple from the French label — the boot pants. The hybrid garment is comprised of skintight leggings with built-in pointy stiletto boots. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star paired the lime green standout bottoms with a short sleeve skintight camouflage top. She added large futuristic shades and carried Balenciaga’s silver cagole handbag.

Kim Kardashian spotted shopping at Balenciaga in Paris on July 5, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

