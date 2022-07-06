North West Brings Grunge Edge to the Front Row In Faded Graphic T-Shirt, Distressed Jeans & Platform Crocs at Balenciaga Haute Couture Show

North West is pulling out all the stops for Haute Couture Week in Paris. Today, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attended Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 fashion show held at founder Cristobal Balenciaga’s salon. The 9-year-old joined her grandmother Kris Jenner and Migos rapper Offset in the front row. Both North and Jenner attended the event to support Kardashian as she made an appearance on the runway.

North went full grunge for the high fashion affair, stepping out in a black faded long-sleeve graphic T-shirt. She completed her look with a pair of dark distressed denim jeans. The silhouette had cutouts along the leg, which helped to show off the red and white stripes on the side.

North West and Kris Jenner at the Balenciaga show during Haute Couture Week in Paris on July 6, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga

North West attends Balenciaga Fall 2022 Couture show in Paris on July 6, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga

North elevated her look with layered beaded choker necklaces and sleek black shades. She swapped her usual jumbo knotless braids for twists and carried her essentials in a tiny small handbag. To further elevate the moment, North completed her look with the Balenciaga x Crocs clogs. As part of Balenciaga’s Spring 2022 collection, the chunky black rubber clogs featured rounded toes and perforated uppers with ridged platform soles. Completing the set were silver nail head-shaped accents and nameplates embossed with “Balenciaga” lettering for a grungy edge.

North West at the Balenciaga fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris on July 6, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga

The Balenciaga Fall 2022 couture show featured a futuristic take on couture by Demna, including sculpted silhouettes in leather and neoprene, as well as dramatic ball gowns. Creating a star-studded catwalk were numerous celebrities-as-models, including Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa and Christine Quinn. The front row was equally starry, lined with attendees including Alexa Demie, Kris Jenner, North West, Tracee Ellis Ross and Keith Urban.

