×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

North West Looks Unrecognizable In Alien Costume With Flaming T-Shirt Dress at Khloe Kardashian’s Halloween Party

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

More Stories By Ashley

View All
NORTH
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Rebel Wilson
Vanessa Hudgens
Rande Gerber, Kaia Jordan Gerber, Presley Walker Gerber and Cindy Crawford
View Gallery 19 Images

After channeling trailblazing music icons with her siblings, North West decided to get into the spookiness of Halloween with a completely different look. The eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian looked unrecognizable while attending Khloe Kardashian’s Halloween party in Los Angeles on Sunday.

North dressed up as an alien for the celebration. Her head was completely covered in a bald, red alien head with bulging black eyes while her mouth had dried blood dripping out of it.

@kimandnorth♬ original sound – lexie! 🎃🪦•

In a video uploaded on North and Kim’s joint TikTok account, North sits in a glam chair while getting her prosthetics done. North styled her incredible makeup with a baggy black T-shirt dress that had orange graphic patterns on it as well as a cropped, zip-up shoulder-length sweatshirt.

North West, Alien, Halloween Costume
(L-R) North West and a friend via Kim Kardashian’s Instagram story on October 30, 2022.
CREDIT: Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian, Halloween Costume, Alien
North West via Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram story on October 30, 2022.
CREDIT: Instagram

West’s shoe style is often sporty and comfortable. The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for often wearing chunky Yeezy sneakers, including custom designs, as well as fluffy slide sandals by children’s brands including Akid. However, in recent months, she’s also adopted an edgy aesthetic, wearing styles like leather combat boots and Balenciaga’s nameplate platform Crocs clogs. West has also worn her first pair of high heels publicly in May 2022; formerly, she was frequently known to wear Kardashian’s high-end footwear around the house as a toddler— even her $1,700 mirrored Balenciaga boots. Now that she’s evidently begun wearing more styles in public, only time will tell if they’ll become signatures as she grows up.

PHOTOS: Discover West’s shoe style over the years in the gallery.

FILA Sponsored By FILA

All ‘Eyez’ on the FILA x 2PAC Collection

FILA and the Shakur Estate launch special-edition collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad