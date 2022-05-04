Normani Comes Up Rosy in Floral-Trim Top With Bralette & Thigh-High Boots for Met Gala After-Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Normani made a bold statement on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet on Monday and her after-party look amplified her sentiments. The “Motivation” singer was spotted while leaving the Casa Cipriani Met Gala after-party in New York City wearing a chic ensemble.

Normani leaving the Casa Cipriani Met Gala after party in New York City on May 3, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Normani donned a black bralette with burgundy-colored puffy sleeves. The top also had a cutout in the middle, which revealed a plunging neckline. The piece also had floral embroidery on the front and on the cuffs. On the lower half, she went with a pair of black shimmery high-waisted pants that had the same floral appliqués.

Normani accessorized with a pair of dangling pearl earrings and a black floral-print handbag that had a pearl shoulder strap.

Normani leaving the Casa Cipriani Met Gala after party in New York City on May 3, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

To finish off everything, Normani wore a pair of black and gold lace-up thigh-high boots for a unifying touch. The heels had a height of approximately 3 inches and a pointed-toe design. The boots also had gold hardware with matching laces.

A closer look at Normani’s black and gold thigh-high boots. CREDIT: MEGA

Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots most often stop mid-thigh for a leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh-high boots are most often worn with short skirts or shorts, dresses featuring high slits or very tight-fitting pants.

