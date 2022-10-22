Normani Bares it All in a Risky BDSM-Inspired Crystalized Bodysuit and Peekaboo Mesh Pumps for Doja Cat’s Birthday Party

Normani was spotted leaving Doja Cat’s masquerade themed birthday party in Los Angeles tonight. The former “Fifth Harmony” girl group member was certainly dressed the part, sporting a burlesque inspired bodysuit and playful footwear for the occasion.

The “Dancing With a Stranger” singer wore a black nude illusion bodysuit studded with shimmering crystals that was reminiscent of BDSM aesthetics. Overtop the risky wears, Normani wore a two-toned black and white faux fur sleeveless jacket. One side of the outerwear was black while the other half was a stark white, the contrasting hues, or lack there of, making her ensemble much more interesting.

Normani is seen leaving Doja Cat birthday party in Los Angeles on Oct. 22. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Related Ciara Delivers Biker Glamour in Sheer Bodysuit & Chunky Combat Boots to Promote 'Better Thangs' Megan Fox Thinks Purple in Denim-Printed Bodysuit and Slouchy Stiletto Boots Fran Drescher Suits Up in Double Breasted Blazer & Mesh Pointed-Toe Pumps at Variety's Power of Women 2022 Event

Loyally following the aforementioned theme, the former “X Factor” contestant sported a black beaded geometric mask that sat atop her head and on her face, slightly covering her features. Further accessorizing, Normani stacked on black leather cuffs adorned with sparkling jewels on a few of her fingers. Aside from a pair of black fishnets, the dancer did not wear much of anything else.

As for footwear, the Teen Choice Award-winner wore black sharp pointed toe slingback pumps with a surprising see-through detail. The silhouette appeared to have triangular mesh peekaboo toes that sat atop a thin stiletto heel. The edgy finish gave Normani’s ensemble a glamorous twist, further emphasized with stiletto heels totaling 3-4 inches in height. Black pumps, no matter the style, work to streamline any look, creating cohesion while allowing the outfit at hand to shine all on its own.

Normani is seen leaving Doja Cat birthday party in Los Angeles on Oct. 22. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Normani’s footwear on the red carpet and public appearances often features heeled strappy sandals, hailing from brands including Femme LA, Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura, Jessica Rich, and Larroudé. Her off-duty attire occasionally features similar sandals, which also hail from affordable brands such as Steve Madden. The singer’s off-duty wardrobe also includes Nike and Vans sneakers.

PHOTOS: Take a look at Normani’s impressive style evolution.