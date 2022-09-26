×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Normani Elevates Her Chic Fall Look with High-Heeled Thong Sandals for Burberry’s London Fashion Week Show

By Kristopher Fraser
Kristopher Fraser

Kristopher Fraser

More Stories By Kristopher

View All
Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show – VIP Arrivals
2013
2013
2015
2015
View Gallery 26 Images

Normani arrived at the Burberry runway show in the brand’s signature tartan print as she prepared to take her front-row seat for the show.

For the brand’s runway show, Normani wore a head-to-toe Burberry look, featuring the house’s signature tartan print and their equestrian logo. Her dress had a low neckline and hit above the knee. The pattern featured a pair of black and white stripes, one right around the waistline of the dress and another at the hemline of the skirt. The dress had a brown, green, and blue lace overlay.

Normani matched this with one of Burberry’s signature check pattern coats that had a matching black and white pattern. She coordinated this with a Burberry check shoulder bag, also with a black, white, and brown check pattern, the signature TB overlaying gold lock, and a gold chain strap. Underneath her dress, she wore a pair of tights embroidered with Burberry’s equestrian logo all over. For footwear, she opted for a pair of black strappy high-heeled thong sandals.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 26: Normani attends the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in Bermondsey on September 26, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry)
Normani attends the Burberry spring/summer 2023 runway show in London.
CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bur

She accessorized with jewelry, including a small gold necklace with a cross pendant, and a pair of oversize gold hoop Burberry earrings with the overlaid TB logo in the center of the hoops.

The singer and dancer went for a mostly natural makeup look, with a subtle smoky eye and a natural lip. Her two-toned hair in dark brown and partially dyed burgundy was pulled into a high-top bun with two bangs framing her face.

Normani has been making her rounds around Europe for Fashion Month. The star recently attended Versace’s spring/summer 2023 runway show, before heading over to London for Burberry.

PHOTOS: Normani’s Style Evolution: Her Best Looks on the Red Carpet

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad