Normani Elevates Her Chic Fall Look with High-Heeled Thong Sandals for Burberry’s London Fashion Week Show

Normani arrived at the Burberry runway show in the brand’s signature tartan print as she prepared to take her front-row seat for the show.

For the brand’s runway show, Normani wore a head-to-toe Burberry look, featuring the house’s signature tartan print and their equestrian logo. Her dress had a low neckline and hit above the knee. The pattern featured a pair of black and white stripes, one right around the waistline of the dress and another at the hemline of the skirt. The dress had a brown, green, and blue lace overlay.

Normani matched this with one of Burberry’s signature check pattern coats that had a matching black and white pattern. She coordinated this with a Burberry check shoulder bag, also with a black, white, and brown check pattern, the signature TB overlaying gold lock, and a gold chain strap. Underneath her dress, she wore a pair of tights embroidered with Burberry’s equestrian logo all over. For footwear, she opted for a pair of black strappy high-heeled thong sandals.

Normani attends the Burberry spring/summer 2023 runway show in London. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bur

She accessorized with jewelry, including a small gold necklace with a cross pendant, and a pair of oversize gold hoop Burberry earrings with the overlaid TB logo in the center of the hoops.

The singer and dancer went for a mostly natural makeup look, with a subtle smoky eye and a natural lip. Her two-toned hair in dark brown and partially dyed burgundy was pulled into a high-top bun with two bangs framing her face.

Normani has been making her rounds around Europe for Fashion Month. The star recently attended Versace’s spring/summer 2023 runway show, before heading over to London for Burberry.

PHOTOS: Normani’s Style Evolution: Her Best Looks on the Red Carpet