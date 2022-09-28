Normani Gives Lingerie Inspiration Edgy Twists In Thong Sandals & Leather Mini Dress at Burberry’s London Fashion Week Party

Normani put her own edgy twist on a lingerie-inspired outfit while attending the Burberry after-party held a The Twenty Two in London on Monday night. The event occurred after the British luxury brand unveiled its spring 2023 collection with a star-studded runway show that featured models like Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk.

To celebrate the label’s latest collection, Normani arrived in a black leather mini dress. The fun frock had a plunging V-neckline, fitted bodice and pleated skirt. The piece resembled lingerie as it also featured wide lace straps, a large circle cutout at the center.

Normani arrives at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 afterparty held at The Twenty Two on September 26, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bur

To let her look do all of the talking, the “Wild Side” singer made oversized hoop earrings her only accessorize. For glam, Normani went with shimmery eyeshadow and a neutral matte pout. She styled her hair in high ponytail and rounded out the look with pointy french nails.

A closer look at Normani’s thong sandals. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Normani tied her look together with sheer tights and black Burberry cuffs, which wrapped tightly around her ankle. For footwear, the “Motivation” hitmaker slipped into a pair of thong-heeled sandals. The silhouette had a chunky outsole, a high counter for extra support and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Thong-heeled sandals are ideal for warm days and hangouts. While the classic flip-flop isn’t necessarily deemed a fashion shoe, its high-heeled cousin — thong-heel sandals are as fashionable as a slide gets.

Normani attends the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 after-party held at The Twenty Two on September 26, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Normani is known for having a bold fashion sense. The entertainer always wears the perfect palette of colors. She is also a fan of sparkling sheer gowns, which she manages to pull off effortlessly and elegantly. Coordinating sets are also a go-to for the musician. Her shoe game is just as trendy, ranging from thigh-high boots to reptilian silhouettes and sharp pumps.

