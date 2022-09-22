Noah Cyrus Starts Fall With Glamour in Red Velvet Gown & Strappy Pumps on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Noah Cyrus visited “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to promote the release of her debut studio album, “The Hardest Part.” The singer recorded her interview with Kelly Clarkson which is scheduled to air on Sept. 27.

For the talk show interview, Cyrus wore a distressed velvet dress that had sheer black patterning. The fitted dress was long-sleeved and had a subtle slit.

Noah Cyrus on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

The singer-songwriter elevated the autumnal dress with black lace up pumps featuring stiletto heels, adding an extra edgy touch to her look.

Cyrus is a long-time fan of strappy sandals. She is also often seen stepping into combat and thigh-high boots from brands like Stuart Weitzman, Balenciaga, Barbara Bui and Public Desire. The star can frequently be spotted in a variety of Nike sneakers both on the red carpet and off-duty.

Noah Cyrus, Elisabeth Moss, and Kelly Clarkson CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Noah Cyrus, Elisabeth Moss, and Kelly Clarkson on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”

For beauty, Cyrus wore her hair in beachy waves past her waistline. She accessorized with large and contemporary silver hoops, along with chunky silver rings to complement the rest of her look. The makeup was of more neutral palettes and Cyrus seemingly wore a light brown eyeliner to flatter her long lashes.

Actress Elizabeth Moss was also present for the interview segment with Cryus. Moss wore a colorful flare dress with long-ruffled flare sleeves. She paired the entire look with a baby pink, slight open-toe platform. The hostess, Clarkson wore a long and breezy white blouse dress with a large white buckle belt to tie together her entire look.

Cyrus’ debut album “The Hardest Part” was released last week and includes the single “I Burned LA Down”.

