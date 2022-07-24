Noah Cyrus Hits High Notes Singing in Vintage Ruffled Dress & Boots for Rolling Stone Concert

Noah Cyrus recently met up with Rolling Stone to perform a collection of songs from her upcoming album, embracing an ethereal and breezy boho style for the garden performance. And the 22-year-old singer chose a vintage dress more than twice her age to channel that gorgeously airy feel.

For the filmed performance, which was shared by Rolling Stone on Saturday, Cyrus wore a vintage 1970s Jean Varon dress sourced from Tab Vintage. The dress featured billowing white sleeves and a ruffled low-cut neckline with matching ruffle wrist cuffs. The 50-year-old dress featured a flowing empire-waist skirt that blew delicately in the wind.

Cyrus wore the dress with long gunmetal chain earrings, a single obsidian statement ring and a black amulet drop necklace. The inky jewelry matched her ultra-long black acrylic nails, all juxtaposing in just the right measure with her pure white vintage look. The singer wore her dark hair in a center-parted straight style down her back, wearing minimal makeup for the performance.

During some portions of the video, Cyrus can also be seen wearing a one-sleeve white Alexander McQueen dress as she walks through the garden. The dress featured a shredded asymmetrical hem, ruffle accents and distressed detailing throughout. The breezy hem showed off a pair of white mid-calf Rick Owens boots with a pencil-thin stiletto heel, pulling together the look.

Cyrus performed the songs “Ready to Go,” “Mr. Percocet” and “I Burned Down LA” from her upcoming album, “The Hardest Part.” The album is set to release on Sept. 16, 2022.

When it comes to her elevated style moments, Cyrus often favors looks by designers like Jean Paul Gaultier, Schiaparelli and Marc Jacobs. But the singer has also been known to have an affinity for streetwear, though she has been evolving her style for her upcoming album release.

For footwear, Cyrus often wears strappy sandals, combat and thigh-high boots from brands like Stuart Weitzman, Barbara Bui and Public Desire. The star can frequently be spotted in a variety of Nike sneakers both on the red carpet and off-duty. However, she’s also unafraid of a major height boost, as proven by the towering Marc Jacobs and Ruthie Davis platform heels she’s worn over the years.

