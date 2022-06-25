Hosts Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier Bring the Glamour to the Daytime Emmy Awards

“Entertainment Tonight” anchors Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner were tapped to host the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Friday night.

Before the ceremony, the duo made a stylish appearance on the red carpet together. Turner, who became the first Black woman to host “Entertainment Tonight” when she was promoted to the role in 2021, showed off a vibrant blue floor-length gown featuring an asymmetrical one-shoulder cape-style design. While her shoes remained mostly hidden, she appeared to be wearing silver sandals.

Hosts Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner at the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Convention Center on June 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The 47-year-old entertainment correspondent, who also hosts “Secret Celebrity Renovation” on CBS, further accessorized her glamorous look with sparkling drop earrings. Meanwhile, Frazier donned a sleek black velvet embroidered tuxedo complete with a bow-tie and glossy black dress shoes for the occasion.

Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner on the red carpet at the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on June 24, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The Daytime Emmy Awards is an annual award show celebrating the best of American daytime television. The award show also includes the Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards under its umbrella, which are a class of Emmy Awards presented for daytime television production and technical achievement. Leading the television nominations are “The Young and the Restless” with 18 nods, followed closely by “General Hospital” with 17 nods. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and “The View” each have nine nods, the highest of any talk shows.

