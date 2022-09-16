Nina Dobrev Gives Major Barbiecore Vibes In Floral Mini Dress & 7-Inch Heels To Co-Host Valentino x Saks Fifth Avenue Luncheon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nina Dobrev pulled out a pretty pink ensemble to co-host the Valentino Pink PP and Saks Fifth Avenue luncheon held on the Terrace at L’Avenue at Saks in New York City on Thursday. The Maison collaborated with Saks Fifth Avenue on a dedicated lunch to celebrate the launch of Valentino’s Fall/Winter 2022-23 collection.

To embrace the theme and highly-favored Barbiecore trends, Dobrev wore a full pink floral-embellished outfit. Her wardrobe consisted of a cropped coat that gave the illusion of a motorcycle jacket due to its wide lapels and dramatic flat collar.

The actress paired the outerwear with a mini dress that had a cinched waist and puffy skirt. Dobrev amped up the look with clear pink shades, opera gloves and Valentino Garavani’s Mini One Stud Handbag. The purse is crafted in nappa leather and features an adjustable shoulder strap with a top handle and front closure leather-covered maxi stud. For glam, she went with neutral makeup and styled her hair in a low ponytail.

When it came down to the shoes, the “Vampire Diaries” star slipped into Valentino Garavani’s Discobox Patent Leather Platform Pump. The towering style includes an adjustable ankle strap with customized stud trim buckle and a 7.1-inch leather-covered platform and block heel.

Dobrev favors modern and slick footwear. Aside from her beloved pointed-toe pumps, the entertainer can be frequently seen in strappy sandals, ankle and knee-high boots. She also favors white sneakers, espadrilles and slippers.

