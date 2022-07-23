Nina Dobrev Hilariously Twirls in Floral Prairie Dress That Matches Her Wallpaper & Elevated the Look With Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nina Dobrev showcased a floral dress on Instagram today. The “Vampire Diaries” actress has always had a dainty style, and she didn’t depart from her fashion history when she shared a selfie wearing a Reformation dress.

The background for Dobrev’s selfie is filled with a nearly identical floral pattern, which only enhanced the silhouette and sultriness of the modernized prairie dress. The brand’s Nadira dress stopped at the mid-calves, and there were bowties on each side of the shoulders that flared. It’s available on Nordstrom.com for $278.

She kept her accessories light, as her neck was bare — a wise choice to present the attractive neckline. The only jewelry choices were the bracelets on both of her arms. Dobrev wore her hair in a low bun styled to the back, as the front of her was separated with a middle part.

The “Degrassi” alum coordinated with slip-on sandals set on a thin sole with a dainty mesh upper. The slides gave the dress an advantage, as they were subtle to enhance its design, but they also matched the causality that Dobrev achieved.

Slides are a type of sandal featuring an open back with one or two securing straps across the top of the foot, allowing the wearer to slip their foot in with ease. The effortless shoe can be dressed up or down, but is especially popular poolside or with casual summer looks — and Dobrev proved its versatility.

