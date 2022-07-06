Nina Dobrev Packs a Punch on TikTok in Neon Pink Pumps & Mini Skirt With Shaun White at UFC’s Fight Night With More Stars

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nina Dobrev takes date night to the UFC with her boyfriend Shaun White.

To commemorate her time at UFC’s Fight Night on Monday night, Dobrev filmed and posted a quick TikTok to her already growing page. The star has amassed over 1.5 million followers on her account so far, and the numbers just keep growing. The short video sees some familiar faces making appearances, namely Shaun White, Chris Pratt, and Miles Teller.

Dobrev can be seen looking down at the camera, passing the phone off to her famous friends as the fight goes on in the background.

Dobrev posted a quick outfit picture to her Instagram story amidst all the action.

Nina Dobrev at UFC Fight Night. CREDIT: Via Instagram

Dobrev wore a bold black and white outfit with a neon pop of color. The actress wore a black leather mini skirt paired with a simple black tube top. Dobrev layered on an oversized black and white bomber jacket with a sharp collar for that sporty feel. The jacket was primarily black with white stripe detailing on the sleeves and hem of the jacket.

The bomber also had white snaps that popped against the black background. The actress wore shiny gold jewelry and further accessorized with a black and gold clutch. The outfit is sporty and edgy, aligning with the theme of the night.

Dobrev coordinated with pink pointed pumps. The shoes had an angular heel and an enormous presence when paired with an all black and white outfit. The color popped, adding a playful hue. Dobrev can usually be found in pumps much like this one, but the color sets the shoes apart. The pink packs a major punch, much like the fight.

