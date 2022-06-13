In Thong Sandals, Nina Dobrev Impressively Does Sky-High Kick With Zoey Deutch on Emirates Flight

With a glass of orange juice and clad in black thong sandals, Nina Dobrev showed she was ready to take off on Friday. After sweeping red carpet with full glamour at Cannes Film Festival earlier this month, it’s time she sits back in comfortable gear.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, The “Vampire Diaries” star wore a knitted cream sweater with black stripes. With a round neck, the sweater looked extremely comfortable for the flight. She paired this top with white casual joggers that kept the outfit moving in the comfy-forward direction.

She coordinated with a pair of leather thong sandals, which meshed with the black stripes of her top. The sandals were slip-on, surrounding the front of her toes. Thong sandals are essential for traveling in style as they offer the ability to easily remove when going through TSA inspections. And when they’re on, they can make any casual outfit look effortlessly chic.

Popping up next to Dobrev, was Zoey Deutch. She went with a more sporty, vintage style that opposed Dobrev’s lounge look, yet the pair prioritized white as the surface of their looks. Deutch wore a crisp white V-neck shirt with blue Levi’s jeans that were distressed at the bottom cuffs. She paired her bottoms with the original black high-top Converse sneakers, which created a very modernized and more feminine James Dean-inspired look.

She put her blond hair up, keeping some strands down as she accessorized with large silver hoops and a silver necklace.