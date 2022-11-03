Nina Dobrev Embraces Sweater Weather in Stripes, Flared Jeans and Sneakers

Nina Dobrev is ready for sweater weather.

The “Vampire Diaries” alum posted to her Instagram story on Thursday embracing cold-weather attire. She posed in a mirror selfie wearing a striped sweater paired with medium-wash flared jeans. Her sweater featured deep maroon horizontal stripes as well as thinner hot pink stripes that popped against the deeper color.

Hung up next to her were three more striped sweaters in different colorways, and she aptly captioned the story, “sweaters on sweaters on sweaters.”

Dobrev posing on her Instagram story on Nov. 3. CREDIT: Instagram/Nina Dobrev

The “Love Hard” star added a casual but cool pair of kicks to complete her look. She wore neutral white and gray sneakers that were seen under her jeans. The leather shoes featured white uppers, soles, and laces with a gray toe cap.

When it comes to footwear, Dobrev’s style skews modern and slick. Aside from her beloved pointed-toe pumps, the “Flatliners” actress can be seen in strappy sandals by brands such as Charlotte Olympia, Stuart Weitzman and Marchesa while on red carpets and other formal events. When off-duty, she dresses down a bit in ankle and knee-high boots by Dr. Martens, Dolce Vita and Tommy Hilfiger. Dobrev’s casual looks often include white sneakers by Converse and Vans, as well as athletic pairs by Reebok, New Balance and Under Armour. She recently wore a pair of unique Nike Air Force 1s with a cream base and blue and orange detailing.

