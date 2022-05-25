Nina Dobrev Soars in 7-Inch Heels & Glittering Blush Dress With Shaun White at Ukraine Charity Gala at Cannes Film Festival

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

While raising money for Ukrainian refugees during the Cannes Film Festival 2022, Nina Dobrev looked chic while partying for a good cause alongside her sweetheart, Olympian Shaun White, on Sunday at the With Love for Peace Gala. The event’s initiative was to auction off items in order to raise money for those directly impacted by Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Nina Dobrev attends Hollywood Domino’s ‘With Love For Peace Gala’ to benefit refugees of Ukraine, in partnership with PCI Media and USA for UNHCR during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2022 in Cap d’Antibes, France. CREDIT: LAURENT BENHAMOU/SIPA

Dobrev wore a pastel pink crystal-embellished dress with a high slit in the back. The actress topped it off with nude platform pumps with an ankle strap and an open toe. She accessorized with a pink Valentino handbag and two gold bracelets.

The platform pumps were set on 7-inch block heels and added to this moment of fantasy.

The Cannes Film Festival celebrates and previews upcoming international films. Held annually on the French Riviera, this year’s festival, which runs May 17-28, will see a return to its standard live format for the first time since 2019 — though Russians with government ties have been banned from attending in solidarity with Ukraine during the ongoing war. On the starry front, the 2022 Festival will host more Hollywood-focused films than it has since 2019, where highly anticipated movies “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and “Armageddon Time” will be shown. Additionally, the prestigious Palm d’Or award, the Festival’s highest prize, will be judged by a jury led by actor Vincent Lindon.

