Nina Dobrev Sits Poolside In Black One Piece Swimsuit and Straw Sunhat in Mexico

Nina Dobrev traded the chill season of New York City for the warm weather of Cabo San Lucas while on vacation in Mexico with her family, friends, and boyfriend Shaun White. The star posed for a picture poolside, posted yesterday on Instagram, in a bathing suit sans-shoes. The caption on the post cheekily read, “not sure if you can overdose on guac but i def tried….✌🏼out Mexico.”

Among a slideshow of selfies and short videos, Dobrev wore a one-piece bathing suit in black worn underneath a white linen button down kept open to highlight her chic swimwear. “The Vampire Diaries” actress rounded the outfit out with a wide brimmed straw sunhat for good measure. In a separate image, Dobrev lounged in a large bed dressed in red satin pjs with white trim. The sleepwear was also featured in a video Dobrev took laying beside her snowboarder boyfriend. A final solo image saw Dobrev posing with her tongue out, holding a margarita wearing a black oversized hoodie with her hair up in a messy bun.

First emerging in the early 1900s, one-piece swimsuits pushed boundaries in women’s fashion, with women actually getting arrested for wearing what many today would consider modest swimwear. By the 1930s, one-piece swimsuits largely resembled what they are today — fitted garments scooped low in the back without sleeves or leg coverings.

Dobrev’s style skews modern and slick. Aside from her beloved pointed-toe pumps, the “Flatliners” actress can be seen in strappy sandals by brands such as Charlotte Olympia, Stuart Weitzman and Marchesa. When off-duty, she dresses down a bit in ankle and knee-high boots by Dr. Martens, Dolce Vita and Tommy Hilfiger. Dobrev’s casual looks often include white sneakers by Converse and Vans, as well as athletic pairs by Reebok, New Balance and Under Armour.

