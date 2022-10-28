Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Bring Matching Couple Style in Jimmy Choo Sandals & Patent Shoes to Gold Medal Gala

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White matched in all-black style for the 56th Annual Gold Medal Gala in New York yesterday night. White was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the gala.

To the event, Dobrev wore a black velvet one-shoulder dress from Galvan London, styled by Kate Young. The fitted dress featured a high slit up one leg. She added large sparkly hoop earrings as well as a bracelet for her accessories.

White and Dobrev attend 56th Annual Gold Medal Gala on Oct. 27 in New York City. CREDIT: Gotham/Getty Images

The “Vampire Diaries” alum added a pair of black Jimmy Choo strappy sandals to complete the look. The $950 shoes featured criss-cross straps across the toes and an ankle strap, as well as a thin heel that reached 4.7 inches.

Jimmy Choo Rosie 120 CREDIT: Jimmy Choo

White also went with a monochromatic black look. He wore a black suit jacket with matching pants. Under his jacket, he wore a black thermal mock neck long-sleeve shirt from his brand, Whitespace.

For footwear, He added shiny black patent leather dress shoes to his ensemble. Patent leather is leather that has been glazed or polished to withstand water. Commonly used in dress shoes and heels, patent leather today is sometimes coated with polyurethane.

When it comes to footwear, Dobrev’s style skews modern and slick. Aside from her beloved pointed-toe pumps, the “Flatliners” actress can be seen in strappy sandals by brands such as Charlotte Olympia, Stuart Weitzman and Marchesa. When off-duty, she dresses down a bit in ankle and knee-high boots by Dr. Martens, Dolce Vita and Tommy Hilfiger. Dobrev’s casual looks often include white sneakers by Converse and Vans, as well as athletic pairs by Reebok, New Balance and Under Armour.

Click here to see Dobrev’s best style moments through the years.