Nina Dobrev Gets Breezy on Boat Ride in Linen Shirt & Sweatpants While in Mexico With Shaun White & Family

Nina Dobrev traded the chill season of New York City for the warm weather of Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.

Celebrating the holidays, Dobrev went on a boat bound with family, friends, and her boyfriend Shaun White. The Canadian and Bulgarian actress captured moments from her trip, posting them in a slideshow on her Instagram today.

Going sans shoes, Dobrev was dressed in a two-piece set and summery accessories. Surrounded by loved ones, “The Vampire Diaries” star opted for a breezy set consisting of an oversized white linen collared button down which she wore alongside matching billowing trousers that also featured a baggy quality.

Dobrev donned shady black aviator sunnies and shielded her features from the sun with a wide-brimmed straw hat.

The last image in the photo set saw Dobrev much more bundled up, grabbing a drink in a large cream-colored hoodie. On bottom, the former “Degrassi: The Next Generation” cast member slipped into ribbed gray sweatpants that offered her ensemble a relaxed quality with added interest thanks to the sweats texture. Dobrev warmed up her look in a white beanie and stacked on bracelets and a green scrunchie, keeping things casual.

As for footwear in the last photo, Dobrev laced up Nike Air Force 1’s with a burgundy swoosh and mesh detailing. The shoe was mainly off-white with platform soles.

Dobrev’s style skews modern and slick. Aside from her beloved pointed-toe pumps, the “Flatliners” actress can be seen in strappy sandals by brands such as Charlotte Olympia, Stuart Weitzman and Marchesa. When off-duty, she dresses down a bit in ankle and knee-high boots by Dr. Martens, Dolce Vita and Tommy Hilfiger. Dobrev’s casual looks often include white sneakers by Converse and Vans, as well as athletic pairs by Reebok, New Balance and Under Armour.

