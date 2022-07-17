Nina Dobrev Tries a New Look in Slouchy Forest Green Shorts and Simple All-White Converse Chuck Taylors With Shaun White

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nina Dobrev plays sports and hangs with friends in an unexpected ensemble.

The “Perks of Being a Wallflower” actress posted a slideshow of photos and videos from her time in Arizona to her Instagram yesterday, with the star congratulating her friends who she played paddle ball with on becoming such lovely parents. The caption reads, “Arizona dump ✨love seeing my amazing friends become amazing parents 🥹🥰.” Olympic snowboarder and Dobrev’s boyfriend Shaun White was also present, taking part in the sporty activities all while riding scooters and having a blast by Dobrev’s side.

The actress stood side by side with her close friends and White holding a colorful paddle, wearing an even more colorful graphic T-shirt. The oversized tee was paired with slouchy dark green shorts, also fitting the star a bit oversized. Dobrev paired her simple ensemble with a black snapback with a large orange, white and purple logo on the front that she shared with her female friend, switching hats from picture to picture. Dobrev cooly popped on a pair of black rounded shades and added a bit of bling on her wrists, calling the outfit complete.

To match the simple but sporty theme, Dobrev donned simple white Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Leather Ox sneakers with rounded toes and white laces. The shoes had no height to them but lengthening the star’s legs slightly when paired with the long socks the actress slipped on.

Dobrev is a woman of many looks, trading in her usual glamorous exterior for a more simple but classic ensemble like this one from time to time. Sometimes she’s summer Dobrev, taking risks in colorful bikinis on boat rides while other times, she’s sleek and dressy in a ravishing red gown with daring cut-outs and nude pumps. No matter who she is or what she does, it’s clear Dobrev has style.

Stick to the classics with these white sneakers.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Puma Carina Sneaker, $60.

CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Vans Old Skool Platform Sneaker, $70.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Charlie Platform Sneaker, $75.