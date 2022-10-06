Nina Dobrev Gleams in Sequined Dress & Coat with Satin Stilettos at Tag Heuer’s Paris Fashion Week Party

Nina Dobrev brought a sleek take to going-out glamour in Paris — with heels to match.

While arriving at Swiss watch brand Tag Heuer’s closing party at Paris Fashion Week, the “Vampire Diaries” star stepped out in a black sequined Michael Kors Collection dress. Her strapless style featured a skirt with a hem that hit just below the knee, complete with a matching lapeled coat. The ’70s-worthy ensemble was complete with a glossy black clutch, as well as a gleaming silver Tag Heuer watch, rose gold Cartier Love bangle and diamond stud earrings.

Nina Dobrev attends Tag Heuer’s party in Paris during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Nina Dobrev attends Tag Heuer’s party in Paris during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Completing Dobrev’s outfit was an equally sleek pair of high-heeled sandals. The Dior muse’s black satin pair featured rounded counters with knotted front straps, as well as side cutouts for ventilation and thin ankle straps for additional security. Finishing the set were thin platform soles, as well as thin heels that totaled at least 4 inches in height. The pair gave Dobrev’s ensemble a classically streamlined finish, while simultaneously boosting her height as well.

A closer look at Dobrev’s sandals. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Sandals like Dobrev’s are a classic silhouette, often worn for evening dressing due to their formal nature. Pairs in a range of materials, including leather, suede, satin and velvet, are often renowned for their streamlining or dramatic effects when worn in a neutral and embellished palette. New styles by Nina Shoes have highlighted the glamour of satin in evening sandals and pumps, accentuated with crystals, tulle and feathers for added flair. Similar pairs have been seen in Alexandre Birman’s Fall 2022 collection as well, packeting with party-ready platform and stiletto-heeled sandals with gemstones and jewel-toned velvets.

Nina Dobrev attends Tag Heuer’s party in Paris during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

For footwear, Dobrev’s style is modern and slick. Aside from her beloved pointed-toe pumps, the “Love Hard” actress can be seen in strappy sandals by labels such as Stuart Weitzman, Charlotte Olympia and Marchesa. When off-duty, ankle and knee-high boots by Dr. Martens, Dolce Vita and Tommy Hilfiger are her go-to’s. Dobrev’s casual looks often include white sneakers by Converse and Vans, as well as athletic pairs by Reebok, Avre, New Balance and Under Armour. In summer months, she also dons lightweight shoes like Franco Sarto espadrille slides and Gucci slippers.

