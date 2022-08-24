Nina Dobrev Danced The Night Away in a Maxi Dress and Pink Pointed Pumps at Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ Wedding

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nina Dobrev took to Instagram to celebrate her friends Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams, congratulating the happy couple for their successful wedding at Sunstone Vineyards in Santa Ynez California on Aug 22, 2022. The actress shared snapshots of the special moment a day later.

The “Flatliners” star attended the magical weekend getaway with her boyfriend Shaun White, both parties dressed in sleek ensembles. Dobrev wore a black maxi dress with a sheer overlay and spaghetti straps. In a dramatic fashion, the former “Degrassi” actress carried a white parasol and donned black sunglasses, both items effectively shading her from the sun. Dobrev wore a black and white pearl necklace and threw on a gold and black chain purse over her shoulder that paired perfectly with the ongoing color scheme.

Bringing on the color, Dobrev wore bright pink pumps that popped against her all-black reception gown. The statement-making shoe featured commanding pointed toes that drew the eye to the bright footwear almost immediately.

Dobrev planned to tear up the dance floor and the style wasn’t necessarily made for long bouts of dancing, meaning that her feet paid the price. When the night wound down, Dobrev traded her pumps for faux fur slides. The chunky slides provided Dobrev with proper support and cushion, giving her feet a break when the wedding was all said and done.

White wore a navy blue suit with a fitted jacket and matching trousers. The Olympic snowboarder also opted for a tan button-down, which he wore underneath the jacket, and finished the look off with black and silver sunglasses that matched Dobrev’s sunnies. Trading in his athletic gear, White went the classic route, lacing up slick black dress shoes with pointed toes and a shiny finish.

