×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Nina Dobrev Puts Fierce Spin on Pajamas With Leopard Prints Down to Her Slippers With Shaun White

By Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris
Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris

Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris

More Stories By Joli-Amour

View All
NinaDobrev
Nina Dobrev in 2022
Nina Dobrev in 2021
Nina Dobrev in 2020
Nina Dobrev in 2020
View Gallery 15 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nina Dobrev was ready for the day in a head-to-toe brigade of animal print. “The Vampire Diaries” actress posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram story on Tuesday posing in a full leopard print pajama set and slippers by Desmond and Dempsey. The photo sees Dobrev standing in a closet on a white and brown zebra print rug. She added Kanye West’s hit single “Good Morning” to the snapshot.

Dobrev’s nightwear consisted of a floor-length black and white robe that was decorated with splattered leopards across the fabric, along with smaller details of their tails. The garment also included baggy sleeves, a wide band at the hem and was adorned with white buttons along the center. She paired the cozy piece with pajamas that featured the same print. The “Love Hard” star parted her signature brunette tresses in the middle and styled it straight. Her phone slightly covered her face but she was bare of any makeup, sporting a fresh morning face.

Related

Nina Dobrev Is Clean and Classic in Black and White Top, Checkered Shorts and Pointy Toe Pumps at Louis Vuitton Exhibit

Hilary Duff Cozies Up in Fluffy Slippers With a Chainmail Crop Top For 'How I Met Your Father'

Nina Dobrev Hilariously Twirls in Floral Prairie Dress That Matches Her Wallpaper & Elevated the Look With Sandals

Sticking to an animal print theme, Dobrev completed her look with a pair of cream slippers with a thick band and an embroidered design of the leopard across the toe.

The light color of the shoe emphasized the accents of white all throughout the sleepwear. Slippers are essential for sleep because whether you’re waking up or going to bed, slipping these on and off is an easy process. The inside of the shoe had a plush feel, which makes it comfortable to roam around the house and lounge in.

Accompanying Dobrev on her decked-out leopard sleepwear parade was her boyfriend and former professional snowboarder Shaun White. The five-time Olympian contrasted Dobrev’s robe with an all-black robe that had white tiger prints throughout. For footwear, he wore a pair of brown slippers.

PHOTOS: Nina Dobrev’s Most Glamorous Fashion Moments Through the Years

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad