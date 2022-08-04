Nina Dobrev Puts Fierce Spin on Pajamas With Leopard Prints Down to Her Slippers With Shaun White

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nina Dobrev was ready for the day in a head-to-toe brigade of animal print. “The Vampire Diaries” actress posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram story on Tuesday posing in a full leopard print pajama set and slippers by Desmond and Dempsey. The photo sees Dobrev standing in a closet on a white and brown zebra print rug. She added Kanye West’s hit single “Good Morning” to the snapshot.

Dobrev’s nightwear consisted of a floor-length black and white robe that was decorated with splattered leopards across the fabric, along with smaller details of their tails. The garment also included baggy sleeves, a wide band at the hem and was adorned with white buttons along the center. She paired the cozy piece with pajamas that featured the same print. The “Love Hard” star parted her signature brunette tresses in the middle and styled it straight. Her phone slightly covered her face but she was bare of any makeup, sporting a fresh morning face.

Sticking to an animal print theme, Dobrev completed her look with a pair of cream slippers with a thick band and an embroidered design of the leopard across the toe.

The light color of the shoe emphasized the accents of white all throughout the sleepwear. Slippers are essential for sleep because whether you’re waking up or going to bed, slipping these on and off is an easy process. The inside of the shoe had a plush feel, which makes it comfortable to roam around the house and lounge in.

Accompanying Dobrev on her decked-out leopard sleepwear parade was her boyfriend and former professional snowboarder Shaun White. The five-time Olympian contrasted Dobrev’s robe with an all-black robe that had white tiger prints throughout. For footwear, he wore a pair of brown slippers.

