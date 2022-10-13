Nina Dobrev Lounges in Camo Activewear & Nike Air Force Sneakers in Her NYC Apartment

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nina Dobrev posed in activewear while lounging in her New York City apartment. She took registered the relaxed moment and took the photo to her Instagram Story yesterday.

The “Vampire Diaries” actress wore a blue camouflage activewear set from the luxury leisurewear brand Losano. Dobrev wore the brand’s essential high impact top bra, which features crisscross straps and a scoop neck. She paired it with a matching legging. Dobrev slipped on an ivory denim jacket over the set, adding a more casual feel to the outfit.

Nina Dobrev poses in camo activewear CREDIT: via Instagram

Dobrev accessorized with an assortment of gold bracelets including a linked watch. She added diamond studs to finish the look.

The actress slipped on a unique pair of Nike Air Jordan 1s. The cream low tops featured a royal blue Swoosh symbol with wide stitching and small orange flower-like designs scattered on the shoes. The signature Nike shoe featured a white sole and laces with tangerine accents.

Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Premium CREDIT: Nike

Dobrev kept her dark brown hair in a natural wave style with her minimal makeup featuring nude pink lip.

The actress was a consistent sight at this season’s fashion week events. Dobrev attended multiple luxury designers’ spring 2023 runway shows including Messika, Louis Vuitton, and Michael Kors. The businesswoman also co-hosted the Valentino x Saks Fifth Avenue luncheon during New York Fashion Week as the luxury clothing brand celebrated their new Pink PP collection. Dobrev keeps herself constantly involved in the beauty and fashion realm. She announced her partnership with Christian Dior last year as the brand’s fragrance ambassador.

