Nina Dobrev Pops in Red Off-the-Shoulder Dress & Leather Mules at Messika’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Nina Dobrev attended the Messika spring 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week. Sat front row with the likes of Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, Dobrev donned a red ensemble with shining accessories.

Dobrev wore a long fitted and certainly eye-catching red off-the-shoulder knit gown by Self Portrait, which she accessorized with a silver and gold metallic Yves Saint Laurent bag. Repping Messika, the “Flatliners” actress wore a lavish diamond necklace and asymmetrical dangling earrings tinged with gold.

Nina Dobrev, Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, and Valérie Messika at the Messika spring 2023 show in Paris on Sept. 30, 2022. CREDIT: Via Nina Dobrev's Instagram

As far as footwear went, Dobrev donned peep toe black leather mules with sharp stiletto heels. Mules are shoes featuring an open back without any type of strap or constraint on the heel. The shoe style is most often thought of in its closed-toe variety, though it can also be an open-toed shoe silhouette featuring a thick strap across the top of the foot.

Nina Dobrev at the Messika spring 2023 show in Paris on Sept. 30, 2022. CREDIT: Via Nina Dobrev's Instagram

Paris Fashion Week takes place from Sept. 26-Oct. 4, providing the final Week of the spring 2023 fashion season after New York, London and Milan. The 10-day-long event features an array of runway shows and presentations from top luxury brands, including Dior, Valentino, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton, Giambattista Valli and Chanel. The occasion also serves as a platform for independent brands, including Calvin Luo, Vaquera, Koche, Undercover and Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The event will notably host the first Issey Miyake fashion show since the late designer’s passing in August.

