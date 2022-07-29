Nina Dobrev Is Clean and Classic in Black and White Top, Checkered Shorts and Pointy Toe Pumps at Louis Vuitton Exhibit

Nina Dobrev kept things simple for Louis Vuitton’s latest event.

The “Vampire Diaries” alum hit Louis Vuitton’s celebration of the opening of 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in Beverly Hills on Thursday. Guests included Emma Chamberlain, Jaden Smith, Shay Mitchell, Iris Apatow and more. The exhibit features 200 of today’s most innovative visionaries, including artists, actors, athletes, designers and scientists, each of whom designed their own homage to the classic Louis Vuitton trunk to celebrate the 200th birthday of the Maison’s eponymous founder.

Dobrev at Louis Vuitton’s 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in Beverly Hills, Calif. on July 28. CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff

To the event, Dobrev donned a black and white colorblock long sleeve top paired with black checkered high-waisted shorts. She carried a small pink clutch bag. She kept her jewelry to a minimum, only added small stud earrings. The “Love Hard” star finished off her look with a pair of classic black pumps. Her style featured a pointed toe that was covered in a metallic material.

Dobrev at Louis Vuitton’s 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in Beverly Hills, Calif. on July 28. CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff

For footwear, Dobrev’s style skews modern and slick. Aside from her beloved pointed-toe pumps, the “Flatliners” actress can be seen in strappy sandals by brands such as Charlotte Olympia, Stuart Weitzman and Marchesa. When off-duty, she dresses down a bit in ankle and knee-high boots by Dr. Martens, Dolce Vita and Tommy Hilfiger. Dobrev’s casual looks often include white sneakers by Converse and Vans, as well as athletic pairs by Reebok, New Balance and Under Armour.

