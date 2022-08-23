Nina Dobrev Reps Team USA in Red, White, and Blue With Classic Low Top Sneakers in Las Vegas

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nina Dobrev took a trip to Las Vegas in patriotic wear.

Set to Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas”, the actress posted a time lapsed video of herself standing in the airport to Instagram on Aug 14, her suitcases and bags by her side.

Dobrev’s outfit consisted of a red, white, and blue oversized sweatshirt which she paired with equally oversized and matching sweat pants. The patriotic move can be seen as a nod to Team USA, the Olympic team consisting of big names like Simone Biles and her boyfriend Shaun White.

The actress carried a nude and black tote with silver hardware, the style slightly slouchy and oversized much like her outfit.

The “Fresh Vine Wine” company co-founder wore her hair down and parted in the middle, adding to the sporty but casual nature of the ensemble. Dobrev wore little to no makeup for her trip and why would she? A cozy outfit like this calls for a clean, fresh face.

When it came down to shoes, Dobrev’s look was kept sporty with a pair of sharp white sneakers. The “Flatliners” actress’ footwear included a low-top style with rounded toes. The style is utterly classic and extremely versatile thanks to the white monochrome down to the laces.

In general, Dobrev’s style is modern and slick. Aside from her beloved pointed-toe pumps, the “Perks Of Being A Wallflower” actress can be seen in strappy sandals by labels such as Stuart Weitzman, Charlotte Olympia and Marchesa. When off-duty, ankle and knee-high boots by Dr. Martens, Dolce Vita and Tommy Hilfiger are her go-to’s. Dobrev’s casual looks often include white sneakers by Converse and Vans, as well as athletic pairs by Reebok, Avre, New Balance and Under Armour. In summer months, she also dons lightweight shoes like Franco Sarto espadrille slides and Gucci slippers.

