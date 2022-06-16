Nina Dobrev Demonstrates Her Clumsy-Free Walk in Block Heels & Bold Orange Dress in Dubai

Nina Dobrev has landed from her Emirates flight in a bright and playful orange dress shared to her Instagram stories on Monday. During her trip to Dubai, UAE, she has been dressing in chic style and sharing her style inspiration with fans on Instagram.

In one of her evening-wear looks, she posed in a bold orange dress by La Ligne with a sweetheart neckline and thin straps that almost looked invisible. The dress synched as a bustier before fluttering out with a long draping; the design included a very theatrical cut as the end of the skirt had much movement. “Been dressing to hide my clumsiness,” Dobrev captioned a video where she’s seen demonstrating the mobility the silhouette offered.

The “Vampire Diaries” star has been wearing similar colors, as she wore a bright red cutout dress to the amfAR gala during Cannes Film Festival recently.

For her accessories, she went with two bracelets, sported on both hands, and kept her neck bare to accentuate the gentle sweetheart neck cut. Dobrev also put her hair in the middle part to the back, as her hair and accessories made way for the dress to stand out.

For her shoes, she wore a pair of Stuart Weitzman sandals with a block heel that contrasted the warmth of the dress. These shoes had a rounded sole and an ankle strap featured within the shoe. A white sandal with a block heel is usually used in more daytime settings, and did make for a unique choice with the vivacity of the dress Dobrev is wearing.

Some of her other looks in recent weeks include a Fendace bikini with cream jogger sweatpants, along with a tiered black dress with short balloon sleeves and styles that she can coordinate with black thong sandals.