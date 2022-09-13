×
Nina Dobrev Masterfully Mixes Classic Suiting With Combat Boots at the Cara Loves Karl Capsule Collection

By Amina Ayoud
Karl Lagerfeld Celebrates The Cara Loves Karl Capsule Collection With Cara Delevingne
Nina Dobrev in 2022
Nina Dobrev in 2021
Nina Dobrev in 2020
Nina Dobrev in 2020
Nina Dobrev attended the Cara Loves Karl capsule collection yesterday in New York among a starry list of celebrities. The “Flatliners” actress dressed in deep blue hues for the occasion, accompanied by sturdy contrasting footwear.

Dobrev wore a two piece suit with squared-off shoulders and loose fitting trousers. The set began with an oversized blazer, which Dobrev wore over a lacy black bra. Fitted with long sleeves that the actress cuffed to show off the shiny black lining. The blazer was buttoned in the front and accompanied by deep pockets.

Nina Dobrev attends as Karl Lagerfeld celebrates the Cara Loves Karl Capsule Collection with Cara Delevingne at SAGA on September 12, 2022 in New York City.
Nina Dobrev attends as Karl Lagerfeld celebrates the Cara Loves Karl Capsule Collection with Cara Delevingne at SAGA on Sept. 12, 2022 in New York City.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

The 33-year-old accessorized her suit with silver hoops, bracelets, and a chunky watch that further amplified the laddish look.

As far as footwear went, Dobrev took a more militaristic route, lacing up chunky black combat boots. Ready for battle, the Canadian native’s shoes came equipped with stark red laces, the surrounding shoe made of shiny leather with elevated soles and a reliable slip-proof tread.

New York Fashion Week celebrates the top American brands and designers in the fashion industry throughout New York City. The occasion has featured numerous fashion shows and presentations for the Spring 2023 season from a range of luxury brands, including Tom Ford, Carolina Herrera, LaQuan Smith and Tory Burch. This season also features an array of emerging, returning and established European designers, including Tommy Hilfiger, Marni, Fendi and COS.

