Nina Dobrev Bundles Up in Cobalt Blue Wool Coat & Leather Thigh-High Boots

Nina Dobrev layered up in New York City over the weekend.

The “Love Hard” star posted to her Instagram on Monday. In her post, she posed on the streets of Manhattan wearing a cobalt blue wool coat with a single button closure and bow detailing on the pockets. Dobrev added a white sweater under the jacket as well as black leather shorts, which can be seen in the second photo of her post. She accessorized with a black beanie and a red quilted crossbody bag by Chanel.

The actress added a pair of black leather boots to complete her look and add more warmth to the outfit. Her thigh-high boots were constructed from a slouchy leather material and featured a sharp pointed toe and a thin stiletto heel that reached at least 4 inches.

When it comes to footwear, Dobrev’s style tends to skew modern and slick. Aside from her beloved pointed-toe pumps, the “Vampire Diaries” alum can be seen in strappy sandals by brands such as Charlotte Olympia, Stuart Weitzman and Marchesa while on she attends red carpets and other formal events. When off-duty, she dresses down a bit in ankle and knee-high boots by Dr. Martens, Dolce Vita and Tommy Hilfiger. Dobrev’s casual looks often include white sneakers by Converse and Vans, as well as athletic pairs by Reebok, New Balance and Under Armour. She recently wore a pair of unique Nike Air Force 1s with a cream base and blue and orange detailing.

