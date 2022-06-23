Nina Dobrev Nearly Went Overboard in Sustainable Bikini & Shorts on Wild Boat Ride in Maldives

Nina Dobrev posted a slo-mo video of her adventures on a boat on Wednesday while on vacation in the Maldives.

The Canadian actress can be seen on a moving boat, speeding along blue waters, the actress trying her best to pose and show off her outfit despite the fast pace. “The art of not falling off. Still trying to master it,” she captioned the video.

Dobrev wore a deep blue and white striped triangle halter bikini top by swimwear and resortwear sustainable brand Lemle. She coordinated with a short-sleeved shrug thrown over the shoulders, giving it that casual look. The beachy ensemble billowed in the wind as the boat moved, taking the actress with it at times.

The “Flatliners” star also wore loose white shorts to match the cover-up. The actress slipped on brown and gold oversized rounded sunglasses and quickly put on a white hat with black lettering to go with the color scheme before a wave had the star virtually flying.

Dobrev let her hair whip in the wind, giving it that natural tousled look. The star opted for no makeup or jewelry, keeping things clean and simple for her heart-racing day out on the water.

Dobrev also opted for no shoes, assuring her footwear remained dry. Simple dark blue flip flops or thong sandals would work nicely with the colors already present in the outfit.

