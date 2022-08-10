Nina Dobrev Pops in Statement Red Mules With Black Maxi Dress at Pregnant Ashley Greene’s Baby Shower

Nina Dobrev attended fellow actress Ashley Greene’s baby shower over the weekend.

Dobrev posed for a photo with the “Twilight” star and shared the moment with her Instagram followers on Monday. The image sees Dobrev touching Greene’s belly, the pair surrounded by pastel blues and pinks. Dobrev wished the star well, captioning the photo with, “Can’t wait to meet the lil angel.”

Nina Dobrev and Ashley Greene at Greene’s baby shower on Aug 8, 2022. CREDIT: Via Instagram

For the joyous occasion, Dobrev wore a black maxi dress with thick spaghetti straps. The lengthy jersey dress looked comfortable and stretchy, perfect for hot summer days.

The “Degrassi” star paired the comfy dress with a black and gold Louis Vuitton shoulder bag with rainbow detailing. Dobrev further accessorized with gold aviator sunglasses and gold and pearl jewelry.

For footwear, Dobrev stepped into red suede mules with a block heel that allowed the star a range of movement, comfort included. The shoe style has an interesting history. Mules were first popularized in the 17th century as bedroom slippers, later becoming fashionable thanks to wealthy women in the French court. The shoe variety reemerged in the 1950s, with stars like Marilyn Monroe favoring the style — especially the newer open-toe silhouettes. Mules recently saw a bump in popularity in the 2010s in all types of fashion. The style can feature a variety of heel heights, with closed-toe mules often featuring flat soles while open-toe varieties often feature high heels.

Greene also opted for comfort, choosing nude sandals to coordinate with a blue and pink floral maxi dress that accommodated for the actress’s growing baby bump.

