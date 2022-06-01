Megan Thee Stallion Delivers Hot Girl Summer Inspo in Chic Sports Bra, Leggings & Sneakers in New Nike Running Club Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Megan Thee Stallion added the title of personal trainer to her resume in her new collaboration with Nike.

The hitmaker revealed a new campaign image on Instagram yesterday, where she’s dressed in chic sportswear. She posted a series of pictures of her running in fashion-forward functional Nike gear. She wore an asymmetrical black sports bra with a thick strap running across one of her shoulders and two thinner elastic straps with white lettering across the other. She matched the top with a pair of black leggings that featured white detailing on the sides of her legs as well as the signature Nike Swoosh.

On her feet, she slipped into a pair of black socks and performance-ready Nike sneakers. The shoes included a mesh black upper as well with laces running up to the bottom of her ankles. The bottom of the shoe also included a thick white sole.

The 27-year-old captioned the photo “Hotties I know y’all have been seeing me get my hot girl summer body ready but now we can do it together Go download the @nike running club app on your phone RIGHT NOW to listen to the hot girl coach give you the inspiration you need to get through your work out.”

Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to partnering with her favorite brands. The star has been an ambassador for Coach since 2019. In addition to the leather goods brand, the musician has appeared in Calvin Klein and Savage X Fenty campaigns, as well as commercials and ads for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Popeyes and Tinder over the years.

