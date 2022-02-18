Nike and Converse Foster Inclusivity With the New Chuck Taylor All Star CX FlyEase Sneaker

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Converse gets a new Nike upgrade. The brand unveiled a new shoe silhouette that features the distinct characteristics of the Chuck Taylor All-Star sneaker paired with Nike’s FlyEase technology.

The Chuck Taylor All Star CX FlyEase features a modified heel tab and the heel overlay for easy accessibility when it comes to taking the shoes on or off. They also have a FlyEase cage on the heel flexes that helps the wearer put on the shoe hands-free. An insole loaded with CX foam and an adjusted sock liner for a more comfortable fit. The shoes also incorporate The ribbony canvas upper, that foxing tape, that star-struck ankle patch that is integral to Converse.

The sneakers also come in a black predominant colorway that has an orange sole around the heel and a white outer sole. And there’s also a white predominant colorway that has a white outer sole and a coral color sole on the bottom of the shoe.

When it comes to the merger of ideas, Phil Russo, Converse global VP of design and innovation, said that the shoe is a progressive idea that focuses on innovation.

“By blending Nike FlyEase with the Converse CX comfort platform, we’ve crafted a progressive design, one that marries a suite of comfort-innovation technology with the added benefit of ease of entry, making the Chuck Taylor All Star more accessible to Converse fans of different abilities,” he explained.

The Chuck Taylor All Star CX FlyEase launches in Greater China, Korea and various global markets on February 24 and will be available in Western Europe and North America on converse.com on March 17.

The Chuck Taylor All Star CX FlyEase sneaker CREDIT: 210830_SP22_CONVERSE_FOUNATIONAL_SINGLES_138

