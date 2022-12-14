Niecy Nash Dons Plunging Thigh-High Slit Dress & Metallic Sandals With Wife Jessica Betts at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit

Niecy Nash made a vibrant appearance at TheWrap’s 2022 Power Women Summit during the annual Changemakers List VIP dinner in Santa Monica, Calif. on Dec 13. The Emmy Award-winning actress arrived at the event alongside her wife Jessica Betts.

Nash pulled out a show-stopping outfit for the occasion. The television host and comedian looked stunning in a long-sleeve coral dress. The garment included a plunging, scooped neckline, a ruffled bodice that gathered at the center and a thigh-high side slit.

Niecy Nash attends <em>TheWrap</em>‘s 2022 Annual Changemakers List VIP Dinner at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on Dec. 13, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

For glam, Nash went with shimmery eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout. She parted her blunt cut bob in the middle and styled it straight. To place more emphasis on her look, the “Claws” star simply accessorized with a turquoise gemstone statement ring and her wedding ring.

Completing the entertainer’s look was a set of gold metallic strappy sandals. The shoe style had a wide, mirrored strap across the toe, around the ankle and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

(L-R) Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash attend <em>TheWrap’</em>s 2022 annual Changemakers List VIP Dinner at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on Dec. 13, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Nash’s wife Jessica Betts also made a stylish statement on the blue carpet, stepping out in a grey plaid belted trench coat. She completed the jacket with a black turtleneck and trousers. For accessories, she added tinted, oversized sunglasses and a gold chain. For footwear, the singer slipped into a pair of shiny leather loafers.

