Niecy Nash Pairs Camo Cargo Pants with Dolce & Gabbana Bag & Nike Sneakers

Niecy Nash posted a mirror selfie to her Instagram Story set to her wife Jessica Betts’ song “We Drip.”

In the selfie, the actress, who appears in the new Netflix series “Dahmer,” was wearing a coordinated camo fit. Nash started her look with a burgundy slim-fitting crop top with a v-neck cut. On bottom, the actress opted for a pair of green camo print cargo pants, matching her bag. The Emmy-winner posed with her Dolce & Gabbana “Camouflage Patchwork Sicily” bag that retails for upwards of $3,000 and features a black crocodile top handle and detachable strap.

CREDIT: Niecy Nash on Instagram

Nash accessorized with a pair of large hoop earrings and her wedding ring. She also added a muted red fedora hat. Under the hat, Nash’s long locks were kept straight.

For footwear, Nash sported a pair of white Nike sneakers with dark red detailing, matching her top. The sneakers kept the streetwear style on the casual side and served more of a daytime look. White sneakers like Nash’s are a classic footwear option that can bring a sleek finish to your casual style no matter the season. It can be perfectly paired with pants, skirts, shorts, and dresses.

When it comes to footwear choices, Nash is often going for casual sneakers to complete her looks. However, on the red carpet, the actress has slipped into classic stilettos, PVC pumps, and sparkling strappy sandals, always keeping it sophisticated.

