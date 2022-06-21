Nicole Scherzinger Takes Ibiza in ‘Fish Scale’ Sandals & Yellow Floral Dress on Chic Holiday

Nicole Scherzinger, went coastal at the Cotton Beach Club in Ibiza, Spain, going with a vibrant yellow outfit to brighten up the summer days today. The singer wore a Merete Dress from the Cotton Lifestyle store that featured cutouts on the arm with a round neck.
The white floral prints added to the summer aesthetics, playing on a holiday-ready coastal essence — an apt nod to her Hawaiian roots. The cut of the dress was quite loose, as it synched around the waist and then flowed out in a midi style.
The Pussycat Dolls singer went for a light makeup look, keeping her eyes soft but going bold with a red lip as she smooched her dog.
She went for no accessories, letting the dress speak the most volumes; continuing with a coastal theme, her footwear featured a pattern that resembled fish scales. The sandals she wore had a gold band across the front with a braided material that also held a very gladiator-like aesthetic.
The “Masked Singer” judge had a dark pedicure to offset the bright colors. These sandals were not only meshing with the outfit due to the color, but also matched the prioritization of comfort.