Nicole Scherzinger Takes Ibiza in ‘Fish Scale’ Sandals & Yellow Floral Dress on Chic Holiday

By Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris
Nicole Scherzinger, went coastal at the Cotton Beach Club in Ibiza, Spain, going with a vibrant yellow outfit to brighten up the summer days today. The singer wore a Merete Dress from the Cotton Lifestyle store that featured cutouts on the arm with a round neck.

The white floral prints added to the summer aesthetics, playing on a holiday-ready coastal essence — an apt nod to her Hawaiian  roots. The cut of the dress was quite loose, as it synched around the waist and then flowed out in a midi style.

Nicole Scherzinger seen at Cotton Beach Club in Ibiza wearing a yellow print dress she is wearing is the M E R E T E D R E S S from Cotton Lifestyle Store powered in partnership with Kurru Kurru. Cotton Beach Club is a stylish beach club located on the southwest coast of the island in the idyllic resort of Cala Tarida. 21 Jun 2022 Pictured: Nicole Scherzinger. Photo credit: Cotton Beach Club/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA870553_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Nicole Scherzinger is seen at Cotton Beach Club in Ibiza wearing a yellow print dress on June 21, 2022 in Ibiza, Spain.
CREDIT: Cotton Beach Club/MEGA
The Pussycat Dolls singer went for a light makeup look, keeping her eyes soft but going bold with a red lip as she smooched her dog.

She went for no accessories, letting the dress speak the most volumes; continuing with a coastal theme, her footwear featured a pattern that resembled fish scales. The sandals she wore had a gold band across the front with a braided material that also held a very gladiator-like aesthetic.

The “Masked Singer” judge had a dark pedicure to offset the bright colors. These sandals were not only meshing with the outfit due to the color, but also matched the prioritization of comfort.

From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades

