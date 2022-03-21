Nicole Scherzinger Gets Tropical in Yellow Bikini & Thong Sandals With Whimsical Leopard Print Wrap in Hawaii

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicole Scherzinger looked sleek while on vacation in Hawaii when she posed alongside her husband, Thom Evans, in a post to Instagram today.

Standing before a blue skyline, waves and a white sandy beachfront, Scherzinger dressed in a yellow bikini top with a matching yellow wrap skirt. Scherzinger stepped out of her comfort zone, donning a leopard print mixed with a floral print shrug slung over her shoulders.

For footwear, Scherzinger made an apt choice and opted for flip flops in white to finish things off. The former Pussycat Dolls singer classically accessorized with a straw hat, shading her head and face from the sun.

The look is simple but tropical, spiced up thanks to the bright yellow pop of color and heavy pattern mixing. The TV personality has defined herself as a style influencer thanks to her colorful approach to dressing and quirky use of patterns and fabrics.

Meanwhile, Evans wore a red, white and blue Hawaii tee and blue shorts with a white stripe down the sides. The athlete also wore some functional footwear, going for blue and white Nike slides.

Wear these flip flops on your next vacation.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Shade and Shore Ava sandals, $10.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

To Buy: Tkees Riley sandals, $50.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Kenneth Cole Reaction Glam 2.0 sandals, $41 (was $59).

