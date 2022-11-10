×
Nicole Scherzinger Twirls in Disco Ball Top, Fringe Miniskirt & Metallic Pumps on ‘The Masked Singer’

By Amina Ayoud
Nicole Scherzinger shared a behind-the-scenes Reel from “The Masked Singer’s” latest episode. In the video posted today, Scherzinger shows up dancing backstage in a glittering outfit and matching pumps.

The “When I Grow Up” singer shook it off while wearing a mirrored disco ball-style bra top. Scherzinger’s bottoms held their own shine with crystal-embellished fringe trims on the arching hem of her miniskirt. The high-waisted and fitted style closed in the middle, fastened in place with silver clasps that matched the hardware up top.

 

Bringing the shine down to her feet, Scherzinger wore metallic silver pumps with pointed toes. The silver heels reflected the studio lights, letting the singer shine even brighter. The pumps only amplified the outfit by creating a cohesion that any other color couldn’t provide.

The singer was styled by Jessica Paster, who also works with Emily Blunt and Aubrey Plaza.

When it comes to footwear, Scherzinger typically goes for bold styles. The “Buttons” musician often wears chunky platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps from top brands like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Le Silla.

