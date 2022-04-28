Nicole Scherzinger Impressively Drives Forklift in Sky-High Heels & Power Suit for Dramatic Arrival on ‘The Masked Singer’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicole Scherzinger is forklift-certified in an Instagram video she shared with fans today.

The star rolled her way onto “The Masked Singer” set in chic style in a forklift as a soundtrack played. Her cream suit jacket was slightly oversized and featured matching buttons. The hitmaker decided to wear nothing under the suit jacket for a sleek, sexy look.

As far as bottoms go, Scherzinger wore matching pants that had a slightly less relaxed fit with wide legs. In general, when an outfit calls for a larger top like her blazer, a skinnier more fitted bottom might be the most flattering silhouette depending on your body type. Oversized tops or jackets can create a boxy silhouette and lack a cinched shape. It’s important to create that shape on the bottom in some cases so that the wearer doesn’t look like they’re drowning in fabric.

The singer wore simple silver jewelry on her ears and a few chunky rings in silver and green to complete the look. Scherzinger wore her hair up in a slicked-back braided ponytail and wore a wash of blue on her eyelids to amp up the drama.

For footwear, Scherzinger wore silver sparkly peep-toe heels. The shoes are chunky and eye-catching, glimmering even in dim lighting. The silver is an unexpected choice given the cream suit but it looks exceptional together.

Silver heels have been a favorite among celebrities recently from the likes of Jenna Dewan to Ayesha Curry. Scherzinger navigates them like a pro, however, even operating machinery with them and doing so with style.

