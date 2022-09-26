Nicole Scherzinger Gets Construction Ready in White Sneakers, Ripped Jeans & Tank Top While Smashing Walls For ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation’

Nicole Scherzinger gave us a lesson in how to dress construction casual, even though she admits that construction isn’t her forte and she plans on sticking to singing.

In a recent TikTok video, Scherzinger is seen in construction goggles with a sledgehammer knocking out walls for an episode of “Secret Celebrity Renovation.” The reality series sees celebrities going to the homes of people meaningful to them from their hometowns to make home improvements. Scherzinger’s episode saw her return to Hawaii to the home of her mom and dad.

While we are used to seeing Scherzinger look pop star ready, due to her temporary manual labor job, the singer went extra casual. She wore a white ribbed crop tank top, along with a pair of medium wash partially faded distressed jeans with more than several rips on them. She opted for a pair of comfortable white lace-up sneakers. The most impressive part of this entire video was Scherzinger’s ability to avoid getting her white sneakers too dirty despite all the construction debris around her. It was truly a feat for her feet.

Aside from her construction goggles, Scherzinger accessorized with a stack of gold bracelets on both of her arms, numerous gold rings between her two hands, and a puka shell necklace in honor of Hawaii. Beauty wasn’t a major concern for her, given the nature of her temp construction job, so she went for minimal make-up and let her long hair flow freely.

In the text caption on the opening of her TikTok, it reads, “POV it’s my first day on the job and you start to realize I lied on my resume about working in construction before.”

In addition to her recent appearance on “Secret Celebrity Renovation,” Scherzinger is also busy with the current season of “The Masked Singer” on Fox where she is one of the panelists and hosts.

