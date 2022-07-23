Nicole Scherzinger Impressively Twirls to Rave Music in Dramatic Cape Dress & Chrome Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicole Scherzinger brought the drama in a slow-motion video posted to her Instagram on Wednesday.

The Pussycat Dolls singer is always one for the glitz and glam. In true diva spirit, Scherzinger donned a lengthy white gown that was designed for mobility, twirling and dancing around in the bedazzled ensemble set to some rave-esque music. The caption on the Instagram Reel reads, “Come check this @julienmacdonald dress.”

Scherzinger wore a long white and silver gown by Julien Macdonald that incorporated one lengthy sleeve that transitioned into a glittering cape. The focus was the billowing puffed sleeve, but the remainder of the gown was just as interesting.

Silver panes made up most of the asymmetrical bodice, followed by draped and pleated white fabric also dotted with silver shards scattered in every direction. The white fabric swooped and scooped as it reached the full length of the skirt, a small side slit tying everything together while adding a risky element to the ensemble.

Julien Macdonald has created equally glamorous outfits for some of fashion and entertainment’s biggest names, including Kendall Jenner, Winnie Harlow, Lewis Hamilton and Kate Beckinsale just to name a few. The designer focuses on high drama with the usage of shiny fabrics, interesting cuts and futuristic design inspiration.

With a wash of silver on her eyes and dainty silver jewelry on her wrists, Scherzinger fully embraced a chrome palette. The silver theme didn’t stop there as the “Masked Singer” host donned silver pointed pumps for good measure, making sure she was truly shining from head to toe.

The pointed pumps only amplified the outfit by creating a cohesion that any other color couldn’t provide. The pumps are simple but they don’t end up fading into the background. Instead, they became an integral piece to the glamorous outfit puzzle, bringing the futuristic ensemble together.

