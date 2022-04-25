Nicole Scherzinger Dances in the Desert in Ethereal Cutout Dress & Moto Boots in Joshua Tree

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

After attending Coachella in Indio, Calif., last weekend, Nicole Scherzinger is back in the desert — but not at the famous music festival. Instead, the “Buttons” singer spent some time at Joshua Tree National Park.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Scherzinger showed off one of her looks from the getaway. Posing in the Mojave Desert, the 43-year-old “The Masked Singer” judge can be seen wearing a long dress in a natural hue with puffy sleeves and a cutout detail from the front to back. “The desert bringing out the warrior goddess in me 🖤,” she captioned the post.

For footwear, she opted for a pair of simple black moto boots, an appropriate choice for stability on your feet and protection around the ankles while navigating the desert. In another post, Scherzinger is sporting the same outfit while dancing slowly to Kanye West’s soulful, Grammy-nominated song, “Ultralight Beam.”

Nicole Scherzinger wearing an animal print ensemble with ankle boots at Rachel Zoe’s ZOEasis Coachella party. CREDIT: Shutterstock for BDG

At Rachel Zoe’s annual ZOEasis Coachella party last weekend, the former lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls dressed in an animal-print bodysuit with a matching cape jacket over top and Daisy Dukes. For shoes, she donned charcoal gray suede ankle booties featuring a fringe-embellished zipper pull. Scherzinger also donned a dark gray fringed bag that coordinated with her boots perfectly and oversized round sunglasses.

(L-R) Rachel Zoe and Nicole Scherzinger pose together at the annual ZOEasis Coachella party. CREDIT: Shutterstock for BDG

The “Stickwitu” crooner also wore a blue and green set with platform boots rendered from denim at the Tao Group Hospitality event.

Nicole Scherzinger attends Tao Desert Nights Presented by Gala Music at Coachella 2022. CREDIT: JENNIFER JOHNSON/Tao Group Hospitality

