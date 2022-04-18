Nicole Scherzinger Gets Feline-Fierce in Plunging Bodysuit & Suede Ankle Booties at Rachel Zoe’s ZOEasis Coachella Party 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicole Scherzinger brought a fierce look to Rachel Zoe’s ZOEasis Coachella party on Saturday in La Quinta, Calf., in mixed animal patterns.

The 43-year-old looked pretty in prints as she posed for the camera in her festival-ready ensemble during Coachella weekend. She sported a bodysuit that featured a combination of tiger, cheetah and leopard prints that overlapped into each other. The top had a plunging neckline with blue, red and white gems running down the neck’s seams; it connected to a round jewel clasp at the center. Scherzinger kept up with the animal theme and wore a long thin cape jacket that featured matching mixed prints with floral detailing at the bottom.

Nicole Scherzinger wearing an animal print ensemble with ankle boots at Rachel Zoe’s ZOEasis Coachella party. CREDIT: Shutterstock for BDG

The 43-year-old matched the top with a pair of cutoff denim shorts in a light wash hue. They also featured rips on each side. She accessorized with two-layered necklaces. One of the necklace’s pendants was shaped like a tusk and the other necklace featured a turquoise stone charm and a gold feather-shaped charm. She also wore a pair of oversized round sunglasses with a wireframe. For footwear, the star slipped into a pair of gray ankle boots with a pointed toe and zips that ran up the sides. The footwear also featured a hard, think sole.

Nicole Scherzinger wearing an animal print ensemble with ankle boots at Rachel Zoe’s ZOEasis party. CREDIT: Shutterstock for BDG

The entertainer is known for her chic and modern sartorial tastes. Recently, the “Masked Singer” judge paired a bright yellow bikini with a whimsical leopard-print wrap and white thong sandals while vacationing in Hawaii with her husband, Thom Evans. Also, for date night, Scherzinger donned an oversized purple Yuzefi suit that incorporated cutouts and dramatic wide-leg trousers coordinated with nude Stuart Weitzman sandals last fall.

Thrown by Rachel Zoe in a private estate, the ZOEasis party provided guests with a relaxing escape through art installations, a makeup bar and more. The occasion also included performances by Amrit and Chloe Caillet, with a guest list featuring Keke Palmer and Olivia Culpo.

Shop these ankle boots for sleek spring style.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Rag & Bone Rover Chelsea Boot, $395

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Lauren Ralph Lauren Prestyn Bootie, $140.

Buy Now: Steve Madden Wolfer Bootie, $160

Flip through the gallery to see more photos from The Zoe Report’s ZOEasis in the Desert 2022 Coachella Party